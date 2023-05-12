Malaysian Man Fired From Job For Asking For Paternity Leave

The father of a newborn baby experiences various emotions and sensations that make him feel special. When a child is born, it becomes the shared responsibility of both the mother and the father to care for the child together. In numerous countries, working women are entitled to six months of maternity leave, while fathers are typically granted only fourteen days. During this period, the mother and father endeavour to adjust to their new roles. Many organisations refuse to provide maternity leave, resulting in many women being compelled to leave their jobs after becoming pregnant. In such situations, the issue of paternity leave is often disregarded. Even in Malaysia, it costs a man dearly to request leave upon becoming a father.

The individual took to social media to express his difficulties, recounting how he was unjustly terminated from his job simply because he accompanied his wife to the hospital. Despite requesting leave, his boss decided to fire him instead. What’s even more astonishing is that the boss terminated his employment not through a phone call, but by sending him a message.

The man shared with others that his wife delivered their child earlier than expected. He had already made plans to take leave on the original due date. However, when his wife gave birth to their first child, he requested a week off from work. Surprisingly, his boss responded by terminating his employment and even labelled him as lazy.

The boss went as far as questioning why the man’s wife gave birth early. People criticised the boss and offered ten reasons why he should resign from his position. Despite the backlash, the man apologised and expressed his commitment to ensuring a bright future for his child.

This is not the only bizarre story of being fired that is circulating on the internet. The boss who fired an employee was facing strong criticism on social media last year because he asked if the employee had completed the assigned work. A user on Reddit posted a picture of the conversation they had with their boss.

The boss messaged, “Good morning, did you create an order for this week or an inventory?" To this text, the Reddit user replied if their post was removed or not. In reply, the boss replied yes, but said that the employee did inventory and prepared orders on Sunday. He added that he was wondering if the employee completed them. The former employee replied that you don’t fire someone and then reach out to them to ask about work because you are unaware.