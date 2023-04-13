Man Accidentally Sends Rs 10,000 To Auto Driver; Here's What Happened Next

An autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru has made headlines for his display of honesty. Identified to be Sadiq Pasha, the auto driver returned Rs 10,000 to a commuter who took a ride. Jose, a businessman, booked his ride through an online application and after the completion of the journey paid the driver using UPI. The incident occurred on April 10 when Pasha picked up the businessman from Gangotri Circle in BTM Layout to drop him near Kalasiplayam.

According to Times Of India, the businessman had to make another UPI transaction of Rs 10,000 to one of his friends also named Sadiq Pasha. The digital transaction went through but to the wrong person. Jose was in a state of panic after realizing what he had done and having no source to contact the rickshaw driver, he sought help from a friend working for the police force in south Bengaluru. Driver Pasha’s number was recovered from the ride-booking application and the businessman called him to explain the error.

Jose shared that the driver “promptly returned the money, putting all my worries to rest." Pasha told the portal that he was unaware of the transaction until he received a call from Jose. The driver explained that he was ‘caught by surprise’ initially. Pasha added it would take him two weeks of hard work to earn Rs 10,000. After the call was made, the driver assured the businessman he’ll check his account details and get back to him. Once it was confirmed that the additional amount was sent to him, the driver immediately returned it.

Pasha stated that he understands the value of money since he is the sole breadwinner of his house. He resorted to driving an autorickshaw after the demise of his father, and he has an old mother, a young brother, a wife, and an infant daughter to look after.

In a similar instance that took place in Bengaluru previously, a 54-year-old rickshaw driver was felicitated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police for returning a bag full of cash to its owner. Passenger Amit Kumar Pandey forgot his bag containing cash worth Rs 2.6 lakh in the auto. Once it was discovered by the driver, Kumar D, he immediately returned to the passenger’s drop-off location but failed to trace him. The driver then sought help from the police to locate the passenger.

