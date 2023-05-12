Man Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Troubling Wild Elephant In Viral Clip

A man from Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district has been arrested after a clip of him causing public nuisance received major backlash on Twitter. The man, who is being called “irresponsible" by several users on the social media platform, has been taken into custody by the District Forest Officer (DFO) of Dharmapuri, revealed IAS officer Supriya Sahu in a tweet on Friday. The clip of the person in question was tweeted by IFS officer Saket Badola a day ago, after he received it as a “WhatsApp forward." Describing the man as a “moron," Badola criticised him for irritating a wild elephant roadside. “Tolerating such irritating morons is not easy. This is the precisely why they are revered as the gentle giants. #elephants #respect #WhatsappForward," he wrote.

In the clip, the unidentified person is spotted walking toward the wild elephant who is standing in the bush roadside. The man folds his hands as he stands directly in front of the giant mammal, who appears to be visibly uncomfortable during the confrontation. The elephant takes a step behind to display its panic but the man persists in his approach. At one point, the animal almost appears to be getting ready to charge forward. Meanwhile, the person remains standing with his back to the mammal. Before leaving the elephant alone, the man bows down apparently to seek the blessing of the animal. In the midst of this, the mammal is also heard making loud trumpet

Advertisement

The tweet comprising the clip is filled with massive flak, directed at the unidentified man. A user commented, “What in the world is the guy trying to prove!"

“Maybe he is drunken," wrote another.

Advertisement

One more commented: “Hope the authorities take strict action against the person."

Another comment slamming the man read: “Not to say the boundary between human and wild animals, even the biological boundary between human and another human cannot be trespassed at will."

Sharing an update on the case today, Supriya Sahu informed that an arrest has been made against the man. “This person has been arrested and taken into custody. Well done DFO Dharmapuri. This should serve as a deterrent to others."

The man’s arrest has been welcomed by a section of Twitter users.