Man Attends Meeting on Bike While Stuck in Traffic in 'Peak Bengaluru' Moment

Peak Bengaluru: Bike rider attending online meeting while stuck in traffic shows city's unusual yet intriguing nature.

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 13:42 IST

Bengaluru, India

Man Attends Meeting on Bike While Stuck in Traffic in Peak Bengaluru Moment (Photo Credits: Twitter/@vaishah01)
Man Attends Meeting on Bike While Stuck in Traffic in Peak Bengaluru Moment (Photo Credits: Twitter/@vaishah01)

In Bengaluru, they say, “Nothing is impossible for us!" Why, you ask? Well, it’s because the traffic in this city has turned them into masters of multitasking, making their way through the never-ending jams while getting things done. Who needs to wait around for life when you can conquer it in the middle of a traffic jam? While it may be a regular occurrence for them, their “regular" is anything but common when it hits the internet! Now, a recent snapshot of a man attending a meeting while stuck in traffic proved what it is to be a Peak Bengaluru moment.

In a pic shared by Twitter user @vaishah01, a bike rider could be seen equipped with a mobile holder on his vehicle, engaged in a full-fledged meeting on none other than Microsoft Teams. You read it right! Amidst the chaos of bumper-to-bumper traffic, he fearlessly decided to tackle both his commute and his professional obligations simultaneously. Now, while this picture might not have set the internet ablaze or garnered a flurry of comments, its distinctiveness cannot be overlooked!

Also Read: Working on Scooter to Failing Tenant Test, Why ‘Peak Bengaluru Moment’ is Meme Gold

“Teams Call Zaruri hai…Peak Bengaluru Moment," read the caption of the post.

In the realm of Bengaluru, where the unexpected becomes the norm, another captivating image took the social media world by storm. The viral pic captured a woman seated on a Rapido bike, diligently working on her laptop while en route along the Koramangala-Agara-Outer Ring Road stretch. It was a moment that epitomised the essence of the city’s bustling energy.

    • Twitter user Nihar Lohiya shared this extraordinary snapshot, causing a ripple of excitement across the online community. The accompanying caption, “Peak Bangalore moment. Women working on a Rapido bike ride to the office," perfectly encapsulated the sheer uniqueness of the scene.

    Read More: Woman Stuck in Traffic Works on Scooter, Viral Pic Shows Her With Laptop on Rapido

    first published: June 10, 2023, 13:42 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 13:42 IST
