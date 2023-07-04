Man Bans Bride From Wearing White At Wedding Because She Isn't 'Pure Enough'

The internet is quite disgusted by the story of this anonymous bride-to-be whose fiance wants their wedding attendees to know she’s not “pure." In a Reddit post, the woman shared she has been dating her to-be-husband for 6 years and that they’ve been engaged for about eight months. The bride had been planning out the wedding with her fiance, sharing inputs when required. However, she was quickly taken aback by his request to not wear a white dress to the ceremony. “This was totally weird to me," she confessed. Initially, she believed the idea must have stemmed from thinking about the wedding photo theme he must have had in mind.

However, things quickly escalated when she finally picked a white dress. “He asked to see the dress I picked, but I said no because I wanted it to be a surprise for our wedding day. He asked me to at least tell him what color it was, and when I said white, he threw a fit," she explained. The bride couldn’t understand what the entire fuss about wearing a white dress was about until she bluntly asked him the reason. The fiance claimed he thought she might wear a red gown when pressed for a reason, he said, “Brides only wear white when they are pure."

The couple began dating when the girl was 21 and her fiance had turned 20. He was a virgin but she wasn’t. Before him, the bride dated a person for four years in high school. The ex-boyfriend supposedly also became a massive problem during their first year of dating.

“The first year of our relationship and we almost did not continue dating because of how insecure he felt," he continued. Surprisingly, things turned quite calm after. The bride claims her fiance turned to his mother with his complaint but the latter picked the bride’s side instead. “His mom stated that he is no longer a virgin either so maybe he should wear red too and he busted out crying," she added. Looking at how things have turned out, the woman is puzzled if she should even marry the man. “I don’t know if it’s just because everything is so fresh but I’m really disgusted by him," she highlighted.