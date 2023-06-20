Man Calls 'Andhadhun' Underrated and Bollywood Fans Hilariously Share 'Hidden' Gems

In a world where sarcasm rules the digital domain, the internet and memes have become its loyal subjects. While not everyone may have a taste for its bitter-sweet flavour, there’s no denying that sarcasm has permeated our online culture. It’s like a secret language that only the savviest netizens can decipher. Within this realm, a Twitter user recently called the widely acclaimed film ‘Andhadhun’ underrated, despite its undeniable success at the box office. Little did they know, their comment would ignite a sarcastic firestorm, with witty netizens eagerly joining the parade to expose the ‘not-so-hidden’ gems in this trend.

It all started when the Twitter user @shibhhuu wrote, “Name an underrated Bollywood film. I’ll start," accompanied by a snapshot of the 2018 superhit ‘Andhadhun.’ And that set the stage for some serious skepticism! In the comment section, puzzled users wasted no time in firing back, demanding answers like, “How is this underrated?"

Advertisement

Also Read: What if ‘The Archies’ Was Made by Anurag Kashyap? Desis Reimagine Netflix Movie With Hilarious Memes

However, in true internet fashion, others decided to embrace the sarcastic wave and chimed in with their own twisted definition of ‘underrated’ Bollywood films.

From ‘Pathaan’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘3 Idiots, ‘Bahubali’, ‘DDLJ’, ‘K3G’, to ‘Sholay’, ‘Deewar’; the lineup had an impressive array of superhits that have secured their spots on everyone’s must-watch list.

Advertisement

Amidst the flurry of responses, some users couldn’t couldn’t help but question the original poster’s choice. One user hilariously retorted, “"Name an underrated Bollywood film"… proceeds to name a film that made over 350 crores at the box office and stars 2 of the biggest Bollywood stars as leads."

Also Read: Poo in ‘K3G’, Govinda: Indians Hilariously Show Up for ‘Barbie’ Premiere in Gorgeous Pink Outfits

Another user chimed in, stating, “Underrated? I think it’s on the verge of being called Overrated."