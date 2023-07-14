Man Captures 19-Foot Burmese Python In Viral Video

Hunters in South Florida, USA, have captured the largest Burmese python ever recorded. The python, measuring 19 feet in length, was caught in the Big Cypress National Preserve of eastern Collier County in the early hours of July 10. The hunter behind this extraordinary feat is Jake Waleri, a Naples resident and a student at Ohio State University. For Waleri, capturing this mammoth python was a dream come true. “I knew we were capable of it, but I didn’t know it would happen," he told USA Today. Waleri and his cousin had previously managed to wrangle an 18-foot snake, giving them the confidence to tackle a creature of this magnitude.

Recounting the intense struggle to subdue the python, Waleri said that he resorted to jumping on its back, desperately holding onto its tail for life. Despite his valiant efforts, Waleri and his friends quickly realized that pinning down the snake’s head with a net was not a winning strategy. “It’s the only snake that’s scared me so much that I didn’t know what to do," Waleri confessed.

This capture marks the second time South Florida has become home to the longest Burmese pythons ever documented. The previous record, set in October 2020, stood at 18 feet and 10 inches. However, the recent 19-foot behemoth now surpasses the old record.

Waleri further shared the concerns with the news outlet emphasizing the importance of removing large females from the ecosystem before they lay their eggs. “It’s concerning because these snakes are getting bigger every year," he explained.

The potential impact on native wildlife is significant as these enormous pythons devour local fauna, said Biologist Ian Easterling from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida to USA Today. He added that the captured female python has likely laid over 100 eggs and was actively searching for its next meal.