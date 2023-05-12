Man Captures Father's Joyous First Flight, Video Will Melt Your Heart

One can never sum up the joy of fulfilling their parents’ dreams and aspirations in just a few words. Sometimes, the expressions on their faces just say it all. Wondering why are we discussing this? A video has caught the attention of social media users as it beautifully captures a man’s joyous reaction to his first flight. The clip has been shared by the man’s son named Jatin, who is a flight attendant. Jatin took his father on his first-ever flight and recorded each precious moment to cherish later. In the video, the father-son duo appears delighted as they take the metro to the airport.

Later in the footage, they are seen enjoying a meal before the father takes selfies while seated on the flight. The man’s happiness and radiance while on the plane is the video’s most striking moment. The son proceeds to show a shot of his father beaming as he looks at his home in Mumbai. The text in the video read: “POV: You made your father sit in the airplane for the first time and brought him to Mumbai." The clip has Arijit Singh’s song Tere Hawale from the film Laal Singh Chaddha playing in the background.

Advertisement

The video has amassed over one lakh views and users have flocked to the comment section to praise the son. They have also mentioned how touching they have found the clip. One of the users wrote, “You won in life buddy… That’s what I want to do for my papa mummy." Another user added, “Brother… You made my day… You are doing great in life. The one who thinks of giving all the happiness of the world to his father and mother is a very good person."

One user commented: “Heartwarming… We do not often have the opportunity to bring a smile to our parents’ faces or even do one per cent of what they do for us every day, but when we do, we should cherish it and make the most of it."

Advertisement

Previously, a man named Hemanth took to Twitter to show users his first experience in the flight. Hemanth received congratulations and good wishes from many of his followers after posting a photo of his boarding pass on Twitter. He expressed his joy by saying, “This is the first time I’m travelling in flight and I’m 27 yrs old. Small W in my life, feeling so happy!"

Advertisement

Hemanth’s tweet has got over two million views as of now.