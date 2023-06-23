Trends :MS DhoniRajasthani CoupleDelhi MetroTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Man Celebrates His 'Beer-Guzzling' Dad With A Humorous Obituary

Opening with a light-hearted remark about avoiding future political controversies, the obituary quickly delves into humorous anecdotes that capture the essence of the man.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 19:35 IST

Delhi, India

Rocky Loveless, who unfortunately missed his father's final moments, took it upon himself to write the obituary as a fitting tribute. (Representative Image)
In a heartfelt departure from the traditional sombre tone of obituaries, a hilarious tribute to a beloved father from Somerset, Kentucky has captured the attention of readers worldwide. James Loveless, known for his vibrant personality and infectious sense of humour, was celebrated in an obituary penned by his son, Rocky Loveless.

The obituary, which has garnered over 600,000 views, paints a vivid picture of James Loveless’s life and leaves readers smiling through their tears. Opening with a light-hearted remark about avoiding future political controversies, the obituary quickly delves into humorous anecdotes that capture the essence of the man. It states, “Jamie, a divorcee, father, grandfather, and proud owner of a few lots in the trailer park, had enough and up and died on us on June 14 in order to avoid another Presidential stolen-election mishap in the near future."

Describing scenes of early morning revelry in his trailer park backyard, where James Loveless would proudly cook and entertain his guests, the obituary highlights his love for good company and his penchant for country-style ribs. The neighbours, torn between disgust and amazement, would witness these jovial gatherings while hoping for a faster cooking style as they grumbled about their impending workday.

Rocky Loveless, who unfortunately missed his father’s final moments, took it upon himself to write the obituary as a fitting tribute. Reflecting on the process, he revealed that he had sought guidance from Michelle Godbey at Pulaski Funeral Home, who simply advised him to speak from the heart. He followed this advice and within 10 minutes, crafted a poignant yet uproarious portrayal of his father.

    • The obituary also emphasizes James’ unwavering love for his family, listing his favourite things in the world, ranging from ice-cold Busch beer to Kentucky Men’s basketball and his cherished copy of Eddie Murphy’s Raw.

    As the news of this extraordinary obituary spreads, heartfelt comments from people near and far have poured into the guestbook, raising their glasses in tribute to James Loveless and his family.

