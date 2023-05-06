Man Claims He Saw Hitler In Hell: 'He Was Inside Fiery Furnace'

A man who died and then came back to life claims that he met Jesus Christ and saw Adolf Hitler in hell before he was resuscitated. Brian Melvin is making headlines for his bizarre claims about his near-death experience. A “militant atheist" until he died due to cholera after “drinking some bad water", he claimed that after he took his final breath, he felt he was shot through a “black void," as per a report by Daily Star. Melvin said that he felt he was floating above his own body. He said he moved towards a “bright light" and met Jesus Christ. Melvin narrated that Jesus told him that he was not hit to enter heaven and sent him to hell.

Brian Melvin’s story gets more bizarre. He narrated that hell was a “very hot" and “awful" place where everything looked “dead." On his trip down to hell, Melvin believed he saw Adolf Hitler in the place. According to him, Hitler was being punished for his action and went through all the torment he had inflicted on millions during the Holocaust.

“The individual that I saw was Adolf Hitler. He was inside of a fiery furnace, like Auschwitz where they would put the bodies and burn them. He was going through what every single victim went through, from their arrest, from their arrival, from their strip down to where they were gassed. Every single one and every single thing, man, woman and child. That is what I saw. He wasn’t reformed. He was getting crazier," Melvin recounted.

After his near-death experience, Melvin has become a devout Christian. He has spoken about his experience in gatherings and churches. Melvin has also been featured in shows like Genesis Productions and Stories of the Supernatural.

This is not the only near-death experience that has grabbed attention on the internet. A few months ago, a priest, named Gerald Johnson, claimed that his spirit briefly visited hell after a heart attack back in 2016. Before he was resuscitated, he said he witnessed demons in hell tormenting people using songs like Rihanna’s Umbrella and Bobby McFerrin’s ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy. “"Every lyric to every song is there to torment you as to the fact you didn’t worship god through music while you were on the Earth," he said in a TikTok as quoted by Unilad.

