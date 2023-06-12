Man Complaints About 17-Hour Work Days, Internet Joins In With Suggestions

Corporate employees often find themselves referred to as ‘corporate slaves’ due demanding working conditions that they face. Working excessively long hours and taking on tasks meant for multiple individuals, many employees have voiced concerns about their inadequate compensation. Recently, a 37-year-old man named Harshal reached out to Dr Sudhir Kumar, a Neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, with his concerns. Harshal shared his work schedule, revealing that his working hours “from past 6 months are more than 16-17 hours."

He also disclosed that his blood pressure readings had spiked to “150/90 and 84 min," surpassing the normal range of 120/80. Dr Sudhir promptly offered a straightforward solution to address this issue.

Advertisement

The doctor responded, saying, “1. Reduce working hours by 50%, and ensure an unemployed person gets a job (whose job you are doing in addition to yours) (+follow other advice from the pinned post on my timeline)."

In a follow-up tweet, Harshal conveyed his appreciation and heartfelt thanks to the doctor for providing valuable advice. However, he shared an unexpected development by disclosing that he was forced to resign from his job due to his boss’s unusual demands.

The viral conversation garnered a wave of empathy from social media users as many expressed their understanding and support for Harshal’s situation. More comments highlighted the widespread issue of excessive work hours and the pressure faced by employees.

Advertisement

One user shared her personal experience of quitting their job due to similar reasons, expressing gratitude to the doctors and their advice. “The workspace had turned so toxic with threats and verbal abuses that I had stopped responding & Communicating to my surroundings, I took 3 months of medical leave and resigned," the tweet read.

Another tweet promoted the idea of escaping corporate stress and embracing organic farming as a means to reconnect with nature.

Advertisement

A person highlighted the universal nature of long working hours without breaks or appreciation, particularly among middle and upper-level employees.

Another tweet argued that the excessive workload of 16-17 hours per day is not solely due to work pressure, but rather the result of “bad planning, bad management and bad resourcing."