Man Crossing Canal On Surf Board In Single Attempt Is Too Cool To Miss

Some moments are so insane that you wouldn’t believe them if they weren’t filmed. Joining the bandwagon is this unbelievable yet cool visual of a surfboarder smoothly crossing a wide canal without a drop of sweat. His impressive surfing prowess left multiple Twitter users glued to their mobile screens till the end of the clip. In the video, the man is seen casually running with the surfboard until he reaches the green patch of grass. From there, the man picks up a tremendous pace, moving straight in the direction of the water body.

As soon as he reaches the canal’s edge, he flings his board to jump on it in such a motion that he is able to cross the water in one swift stretch. After making it to the other end, the man looks back to supposedly wave at the person recording the video, before carrying on his way. Everything happens quickly within a span of eleven seconds. The Twitter user who shared the moment online stated, “This is amazing." Watch the video here:

A barrage of users flooded the reply section calling it ‘so smooth’ while also appreciating the man’s ‘awesome skills.’ A user used a hilarious response to describe the video, “Screw bridges just slide."

Another added, “People are awesome."

One more joked by calling it, “The shortest way."

The video has amassed over four lakh views on Twitter.

Another unbelievable surfing moment was recorded when a German man broke the Guinness World Records by riding the biggest wave measuring 26.21 m or 86 feet. Identified to be Sebastian Steudtner, the surfer achieved the massive feet back in 2021 reportedly on the coast of Praia do Norte, Nazare in Portugal. Watch the video here:

The 37-year-old reportedly began surfing merely at the age of 13, such was his calling to the waves that he convinced his parents of building a career in it. His Guinness World Record title was officially announced in May 2022 and he was felicitated with a certificate at the same place where he broke the record.

