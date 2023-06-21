Man Delivers LPG Cylinder Amid Heavy Rains In Rajasthan, Internet Admires His Courage

In times of crisis, the individuals involved in essential services step up and play a critical role in ensuring the smooth functioning of society. Their tireless efforts and dedication often go unnoticed. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, recently took a moment to acknowledge and appreciate the remarkable commitment of a gas delivery employee. A video was shared showcasing the employee’s determination to deliver a gas cylinder to a village in Barmer, Rajasthan, despite facing heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Biparjoy.

Puri shared the video on Twitter and penned a few lines in Hindi that loosely translates, “The stove will keep burning, the nation will keep progressing".

He added, “Ensuring energy availability. With commendable dedication towards duty, this undaunted foot soldier of India’s energy sector braves the impact of #Biparjoy to supply an #Indane refill at a consumer’s home in village Dhok in Barmer, Rajasthan."

The video has received over 1 lakh views and has also garnered praise from social media users. People have expressed their admiration for the hard work showcased by the gas delivery agent during risky and challenging circumstances.

One user highlighted the challenging nature of their job, stating that they are often underrated and underpaid.

Another tweet highlighted the pride felt by all employees in the petroleum sector.

A user simply saluting the brave man, highlighted the importance of prioritising duty.

Another tweet appreciated the employee’s commitment to government service.

Earlier this month, Rajasthan and Gujarat experienced the devastating impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. Videos circulating online showcased the aftermath of the storm, revealing significant damages to vehicles and buildings.

Meanwhile, a heartwarming video capturing the dedication of a police officer from Gujarat went viral last week. In the footage, the female officer can be seen holding a four-day-old baby in her arms as they assist in relocating the family and other residents of Bhanwad village in Dwarka district to a safer place during the cyclone.

The video received widespread attention and appreciation after it was retweeted by the Director General of Police, Gujarat.

“If you are with Gujarat Police, you are in absolutely safe hands," the caption reads.