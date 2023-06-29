Man Demands 'Royalties' From Girlfriend Monthly Income For 'Allowing' Her To Work

A new controversy has arisen on the internet surrounding OnlyFans. But it might not be what you think. A 30-year-old man named Dimitri appeared for an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. The bricklayer shared that his girlfriend earns up to $15 thousand (over Rs 8 lakh) per month. It is all thanks to OnlyFans, a subscription-based website. Dimitri went on to share that he wants a part of that income. To be specific, he wanted his girlfriend to pay him ‘royalties’. During the interview, he opened up about how the entire thing panned out. Turns out, the couple was in a financial crisis five years ago. That is when Dimitri’s girlfriend decided to open an OnlyFans account. This was something they mutually agreed upon. After all, it was keeping a roof over their head and also helping them manage other finances.

However, things started going south when Dimitri began thinking it was not fair. For him, it was about “allowing" her to do that job that made Dimitri feel that he was entitled to some of that money. According to Times Now, he stated, “I allowed her to start [OnlyFans] because times were a bit tough and finances were hard to come by. Now that she’s raking in all this money I feel like I’m just being pushed to the side."

Advertisement

But that was not where Dimitri stopped expressing his dissatisfaction. He mentioned that while his girlfriend was buying herself fancy shoes and bags, he still had to pay for dinners. He was of the opinion that if he was to “allow this" to continue in the future there should be some financial rewards for him in there too.

LADbible reported that the radio presenter Jackie ‘O’ Henderson was not in agreement with the man. She shared that it was not right for him to assume that he had any rights over her money. She also emphasized that he had no right to allow her to do anything. The radio presenter said, “You can’t be entitled to someone else’s money because you’re ‘allowing’ them to do something with their body. That’s her body. You don’t have a right to say, ‘I allow you to do that.'"