Man Disappointed After Ordering Salad in Delhi Hotel, Here is What He Was Served

Man ordered salad in a Delhi hotel and this is what he was served.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 15:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Man Disappointed After Ordering Salad in Delhi Hotel. (Image: Twitter/@ActusDei)
In what is being called a ‘Peak Delhi’ incident on social media, a man ordered ‘salad’ and what he was actually served with has left people in splits. Twitter user Neil Borate took to his official Twitter handle and shared about this hilarious incident. Sharing an image, he explained, “I asked for salad for lunch at my hotel and I got….this."

The image is that of the salad he got and it is nothing more than just a few cucumber and onion pieces on a plate.

They are served with carrot, tomato, green chillies and a lemon piece. Seems like Neil was expecting a fancy salad plate with a salad dressing maybe. Instead, he got served with the most desi plating ever.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, it has garnered over 395K views. Many people urged Neil to understand the difference between ‘salad’ and ‘salaad’. “This is Indian Salad . . . undressed, no olive oil, no herbs, artichokes, arugula leaves, rose mary, etc," explained a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “This is basic Green Salad that is served in every 5 star across India, unless specified. The first time I was told prepare this, I laughed because I thought I was getting played."

    first published: June 23, 2023, 15:08 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 15:08 IST
