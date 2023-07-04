Man Disclosed His Real Salary To Mom, Now He Is 'Extremely Frustrated'

There are several pros of not disclosing your actual income, the main being holding complete control over expenditure and savings. However, this Redditor made the grave mistake of disclosing his salary and the outcome seems utterly regrettable. It all began when the Redditor’s mom wouldn’t let him spend money. The user wanted to buy an additional AC for a room that he converted into a home office. The decision was met with an argument about the already existing 3 ACs at their residence. The mother proposed that the son, “Could either switch to one of the rooms during summer."

The discussion escalated quickly and in that careless moment, the Redditor blurted out their actual income. The argument fizzled out and since then the mom also began shopping frequently, which the user seemed utterly happy about. However, what they didn’t like is the unnecessary boasting among relatives that followed along. “Maybe that brings her pride. But this is giving me additional pressure, and now I have relatives calling me every other day with ‘distress’ calls, asking for money," they continued.

Advertisement

In the online post, the anonymous user explained receiving a call from a cousin to loan him Rs 1 lakh. The relative supposedly already owes them Rs 50,000. There also exists another uncle who also owes money to the man but “instead of ever talking about giving back, he speaks about asking for more." The pressure is such that the user is now afraid of posting about their latest travels on Instagram theorizing it might lead to more demands from relatives. “I am extremely frustrated with how I am now hesitant to enjoy my wealth but have to cater to all the money sense around me," concluded the user.

Advertisement

Social media users have vivid reactions to the Redditor’s post, leaving some asking them either learn how to say no or just forget about the loaned money. A user commented, “Paisa itna kamao ki 4 log bole hume bhi do (Earn so much that people around you ask for money)."