Man Drawing Mehndi On Wife's Hand Makes For A Total Aww Moment

Despite the complexity of the chosen design, the woman's husband seemed confident of his artistry.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 14:30 IST

Delhi, India

The husband even left his personal mark on the artwork. (Credits: Instagram)
Prepare to be enchanted by a husband’s love and creativity that unfolded on a woman’s hands. In a captivating post on Instagram, Saira Shah, a blogger, unveiled a video that captured a truly special moment with her husband. The clip featured the woman’s husband helping her to get ready for Eid by applying mehndi on her hands. “When Eid is finally here so your husband does your mehndi for you," read the intext in the video.

Despite the complexity of the chosen design, the woman’s husband seemed confident of his artistry. Though a hint of worry reflected in his eyes, his hands moved with remarkable precision, drawing patterns that turned out to be marvellous in the end. With every stroke, he showcased his dedication. The husband even left his personal mark on the artwork, signing off his name with pride. To everyone’s amazement, he flawlessly completed the final touches, delicately applying sugar with lemon to finish.

Saira posted this sweet moment on her Instagram account with the caption, “Who needs a mehndi artist when your husband does it just as good."

The comments flooded in, each one expressing astonishment and admiration at this display of love and talent.

One Instagram user playfully exclaimed, “I will never wash my hand if my man does that! I want permanent henna."

Another one commented on this marvel saying, “Not even a mehndi artist does it such perfectly."

“Where do you get these?? Not the Mehndi. The husbands that know how to do mehndi," read a cheeky reply.

    • Saira Shah’s appreciation for her husband’s artistry was evident as she lovingly exclaimed that he had done an amazing job. Since the video was posted, it has garnered immense attention and admiration from viewers worldwide. People have been captivated by the husband’s dedication and artistic talent, recognizing the rarity of such a heartfelt gesture.

    In a world of chaos and fleeting moments, such love and creativity have left an enduring mark on the hearts of all who have witnessed it. It serves as a reminder that in the hands of love, even the simplest of gestures can transform into beautiful works of art.

    first published: June 28, 2023, 14:30 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 14:30 IST
