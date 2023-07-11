Man, Dressed In Saree, Gives A Killer Performance On Tip Tip Barsa Paani

The internet has transformed into a vibrant platform where individuals showcase their talents, and one particular trend that has gained tremendous popularity is dancing to old Bollywood songs. These songs, with their strong nostalgic appeal, have amassed a dedicated fan base. Recently, a video surfaced featuring a man energetically dancing to the beats of the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani on his terrace. What sets this video apart is that the man performed the dance while wearing a saree. The song, which originated from the 1994 Bollywood action film Mohra, continues to captivate audiences with its infectious rhythm and timeless lyrics. It holds a special place in people’s hearts, prompting them to create their own dance moves or imitate the original choreography.

Professional dancer Nand Gopal shared a video on Instagram that is gradually gaining popularity. The video features the man wearing an elegant orange saree as he dances to the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Pani. The caption accompanying the video, “Guys don’t miss the end," adds to the anticipation. Throughout the performance, the flawless footwork, impeccable expressions, and execution of dance moves leave viewers in complete awe. A remarkable display of talent and artistry has captivated the online audience. Watch his dance moves here:

The video was posted on June 30 and has attained over 425k views. Many Instagram users shared their opinion in the comments section. A user said, “This is called real paani me aag lagana (this is called setting fire in water). What a talent. I wish I could copy your steps and dance like you. I wish I had a flexible body like you. Keep it up."

Another one commented, “Oh ho your moves are lit bro."