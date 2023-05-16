Man Earning Rs 56 Lakh Quits Job To Travel The World

It’s not easy to get a good job with a handsome salary. But what if we told you that a 34-year-old man left his stable job to travel the world? Stanley Aryanto, who was earning £55,000 (around Rs 56 lakh), is so fond of travelling that he left his high-paying job in 2018 so that he could travel across the globe.

Stanley, a mechanical engineer, has since then travelled to many countries on multiple continents. According to a Metro UK report, he has visited 26 countries, including Australia, America, South Korea and Singapore. “Since then, I’ve been living on a suitcase," he remarked. Along with travelling, he is also fond of photography.

On Instagram, he goes by the name of thewickedhunt and describes himself as an “engineer turned nomadic award-winning, published and exhibited photographer, mentor & speaker." In one of his latest Instagram posts, he described his passion for photography and wrote, “One of the biggest regrets in my life is not pursuing my passion early enough in my life, it took me 30 years until I finally find the courage. How many times have you found yourself thinking about the things you love to do, but never pursued? The feeling of regret can be overwhelming, but it’s never too late to make a change."

As per the Metro report, commenting on his decision to quit his job for travelling, Stanley Aryanto said, “Looking back, it was a crazy decision, and Coronavirus hasn’t helped, but this lifestyle has given me so much opportunity to see the beauty around the world that I would’ve missed otherwise."

On being asked about his favourite moment from all his adventures, Stanley revealed that it was when he saw Comet Neowise which will next be seen after 6,800 years. Some of his other notable moments include seeing the Milky Way from the top of a volcano in Bali and also seeing the Northern Lights.