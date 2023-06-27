Man Ends Up With Padlocked Private Part After Ex Flees With Key, And Then...

A man had to pay the worst price for engaging in a weird kink with his girlfriend. He landed up with a padlock attached to his private part for months before he could remove it. We know how bizarre that sounds but having his private part padlocked was part of a kinky game that the Barcelona man engaged in with his girl. The key to the lock was held by the woman and she opened it only during sexual intimacy.

However, after three months of dating, the couple split and the woman fled with the key, leaving the anonymous man in a mess. After several futile attempts to get rid of the padlock by himself, the man visited a tattoo and piercing artist for help in getting it removed. The tattooist, known as La Tuerta Piercer online, shared footage of the incident on TikTok for her 603,000 followers. However, she kept the name and face of the man concealed as the man is only seen from his back in the video uploaded on TikTok.