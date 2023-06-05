Man Finds Apple Sticker Stuck In His Ear, Says 'Could Have Been There For Years'

What do you expect to find when you clean your ears? Perhaps an accumulation of wax. Well, this man discovered something bizarre and it is sure to leave you disgusted. In an old TikTok video, Ellis Lloyd Jones opened up about buying an ear cleaner from the application’s shop. The man was shocked to find an apple sticker stuck inside, which he admitted could have been there for years. In the clip, he explains the features of the ear cleaner which has a camera and light attached to it.

“I bought this a while back on TikTok shop, it’s like one of those scoop-it-outy thingys for your ears to get the wax out and it’s also got a camera in it with a light," he said before adding the weird part. “I’ve been going at it just to see like what’s inside my ears and what I can get out. You see the usual wax, you see hair and stuff like that," continued Ellis.

A strange glimpse of the insides of his ear appears after he adds a trigger warning, “But I found something which I don’t think you should find in your ear. Here’s a warning, you’re gonna see something really disgusting." Viewers got to see the place filled with ear wax and hair but what left him stumped was the appearance of a strange white object. “So, here we are. Like I said, very minging, with loads of wax, loads of hair, and then a white thing. A white thing by there," he points.

After initial failed attempts, Ellis was able to remove the strange object which happened to be a sticker from a Gala apple. Soon, the man also confesses that he hasn’t been to a Gala apple in years which means it could have been stuck inside for a long time. “I haven’t had a Gala apple in years. So this by here has been stuck in my ears for years," he concludes.

Previously, in a similar strange incident, a report of a woman with a spider inside her ears left the internet shell-shocked. The incident took place in China, where the woman walked inside the Huidong County People’s Hospital with complaints of discomfort, pain, and a constant buzzing sound coming from her ears. An endoscopy was performed to find a trace of tinnitus, but doctors were shocked to see a web created by a spider.