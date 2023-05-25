Man Finds Sinister Truth About Step-grandmother And Internet Is Equally Shocked

A man was left shocked to the core when he uncovered a sinister secret about his biological family. This man revealed on social media Reddit that he had brought a DNA testing kit to track down his biological parents or siblings. He realised that his step-grandmother is a child killer and has murdered two children. As stated in the Reddit post, she snuffed two of her children in their sleep and also tried to kill the third child- a daughter. That girl was eight years old at the time and she attempted to murder her by throwing the hair dryer in the bathtub. Fortunately, the girl survived and was put into protective custody. Now, as revealed by the man, her step-grandmother is currently serving two life sentences with no possibility of parole. She has now become the subject of a book or two as well as a true crime documentary.

This man wrote, “I was adopted in 1999 - but have been digging into my biological ancestry over the last year or so. My biological maternal grandfather divorced my grandmother in the late 70s to early 80s. My mother is his daughter from a prior marriage. He remarried a woman not long after, in the mid-80s, and they had three kids together."

The man researched her step-grandmother’s crimes in detail and found that she took out the life insurance policies before killing the children. He revealed that she had killed his half-uncles for money.

A similar story was revealed sometime back when a 72-year-old grandmother named by police as 72-year-old Patricia Ann Ricks was arrested for killing her 8-year-old granddaughter. She was charged with first-degree murder. In a statement, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said that her grandmother beat an 8-year-old juvenile in such a severe manner that she died from injuries. As specified by the office, the girl had injuries all over her head and body. According to ABC News, the juvenile lived at the home with her grandmother, the child’s legal guardian, and other siblings.