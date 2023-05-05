Man Fined For Not Wearing Seatbelt On Scooter: A Traffic Violation Or A Comical Error?

Imagine riding your scooter down the street, feeling the wind in your hair and the sun on your face, when suddenly you’re pulled over by the traffic police. “You weren’t wearing a seatbelt!" they exclaim, as you look down at your lap and realize you’re on a scooter, not in a car. Confused and bewildered, you hand over your license and registration, only to find out later that the picture on the traffic challan doesn’t even match your face.

Something similar happened with this man in Bihar, who was issued a traffic challan for not wearing a seatbelt while riding his scooter. Surprisingly, the man was fined Rs 1,000, despite the fact that wearing a seatbelt is not required by law for two-wheelers. Abhishek Kar was further taken aback on finding out that the picture on the challan belonged to another person.

According to PTI, Krishna Kumar Jha was issued a traffic ticket for an out-of-class violation that allegedly took place in October 2020 in the Samastipur district of Bihar. The incident left him puzzled and confused.

He said, “On April 27 I was going to Benaras (Varanasi). When I was on the train, I got a message that a ₹ 1,000 challan has been issued against my name," as per the agency. Adding to the perplexing situation, the SMS notification informed Krishna Kumar Jha, the owner of the scooter, that the fine for not wearing a seatbelt had already been paid.

Abhishek Kar expressed his frustration over the negligence and lack of attention to detail by the traffic authorities, even after spending a significant amount on software upgrades. The incident has sparked a debate on social media about the need for better training and technology to prevent such errors from occurring.

Jha claimed that he had no memory of being stopped for not wearing a seatbelt while riding his scooter. According to the news agency, the traffic police attributed the wrong fine to the wrong person, and although the intended recipient remains unknown, they acknowledge that it was a result of human error.

Last year, a Mumbai man was reportedly issued multiple challans for a Honda Activa that he claims he does not even own. The issue was due to a repeat offender’s tampered registration plate, according to the man.

It is imperative for traffic authorities to ensure proper verification of vehicle registration details to prevent such incidents from occurring.

