Man Gets Bitten By Bugs While Watching 'Oppenheimer' At PVR Chennai, Multiplex Chain Responds

In what comes as a shocking incident, a man shared his experience of watching ‘Oppenheimer’ at PVR cinemas in Chennai and it was horrifying. ‘X’ user ‘Vijay Kumar S’ took to the micro blogging site and shared an image of his arm bitten by bugs. He had big red spots and people were in utter shock. “Watched #Oppenheimer @_PVRCinemas VR Mall #Chennai and this is the return gift #Bugs #PVR," wrote Vijay as he shared the image.

The image reached PVR cinemas and they have responded to the same. “Thanks for reaching out to us. The moment we received your concern, an extensive check was done yesterday, and we didn’t find any issues related to insects and bed bugs. Please note that we have got a third-party audit done in the cinema to ensure everything is intact," they mentioned.

This is not the first time that PVR has garnered criticism. Earlier, Journalist Tridip K Mandal had an unfortunate experience at the PVR in Mall of India, Noida. The incident took place while he was trying to enjoy a movie with some snacks. He was taken aback by the prices of regular-sized cheese popcorn and Pepsi, which he found to be quite exorbitant.