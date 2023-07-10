Man Gets Chicken in Paneer Biryani Ordered From Zomato in Varanasi, Restaurant Reacts to Viral Tweet

A Twitter user recently shared a post, highlighting an incident where his friend’s family, who were visiting Varanasi during the ongoing holy Sawan month, received chicken instead of the vegetarian meal they had ordered online. In the tweet that has now gone viral, Ashwini Shrivastava shared videos showing chicken pieces in the paneer biryani ordered from ‘Behrouz Biryani’ via Zomato. It also had a ‘Veg’ label on the package contradicting what they actually received.

Ashwini expressed his frustration, stating, “My friend is in Varanasi with his family during this holy month of Sawan. He had ordered family pack Paneer veg biryani (worth ₹ 1228) from the famous @BehrouzBiryani through @zomato, but they made them eat chicken biryani instead! This family never eats meat, but due to Zomato and the Varanasi’s famous ‘Behrouz Biryani’, their religious beliefs have been violated!" He also revealed that the family initially mistook the chicken for paneer wrapped in besan (gram flour), realising the mistake only after tasting it.

He expressed his dismay at the incident, saying, “These people were about to leave for the temple after having their meal. Even before that, their religious beliefs have been violated due to Zomato & Behrouz. When they called the Behrouz Biryani, they were told to contact Zomato, and when they called Zomato, they were told to talk to the hotel! After all, Who is responsible for this?"

The tweet gained attention, and people started reacting to it. One user commented, “Yes, this is a very serious issue. The person who ordered chicken biryani must be eating paneer biryani because order got switched. Zomato and hotel should be sued hundreds of times the order value for deficiency of service."

However, others suggested avoiding ordering vegetarian meals from restaurants famous for non-vegetarian food, while some placed the blame solely on the restaurant and not Zomato. One comment read, “Zomato delivers food ordered by its patrons and cooked and packed by the restaurant chosen. Zomato rider won’t check the content of the order. He or she will simply deliver. The issue was at the end of the restaurant, and they solely should be blamed for this mishap."

In response to the tweet, ‘Behrouz Biryani’ replied, “Hi Ashwini! That is certainly not the experience we intend for our customers, and we apologize as your experience has been hampered. Kindly DM us your contact number so that we can fix this for you."

An unverified Zomato Care account also responded, saying, “Hi Ashwini, apologies for the mishap. We never intended to do that. We will get this checked immediately."