Man Gets Chunky Panday's Tattoo on Chest, Actor Says 'Humbled' in Instagram Photo

Chunky Panday, renowned for his charismatic and vibrant on-screen presence, captured the hearts of audiences with his energetic performances and comedic talent during the flourishing era of Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s. With an impressive filmography of over 80 movies, Panday has carved a niche for himself as a self-made acting star, admired for his versatility and enduring popularity.

Recently, an extraordinary moment unfolded when an ardent fan showcased his unwavering devotion by getting a tattoo of Chunky Panday’s likeness etched on his chest. The fan’s profound commitment allowed him the remarkable opportunity to proudly exhibit his artwork in the actor’s presence. Grateful for the fan’s adoration, Panday generously posed for a photograph with him, later sharing the heartwarming moment on social media. The post, originally published a few days ago, quickly gained momentum, captivating the attention of fans who responded with overwhelming enthusiasm and heartfelt appreciation.

“Humbled," wrote Panday in the viral IG post.

Meanwhile, it garnered an outpouring of heartfelt responses from social media users. One user exclaimed, “Wowwww how sweet is that," emphasising the touching nature of the fan’s gesture. Another user remarked, “Oh, wow, Chunky. That’s a genuine tribute and a reflection of how much you inspire people."

Amidst the heartfelt comments, lighthearted and playful remarks also flooded the comment section, adding a touch of humour to the conversation. Furthermore, the impact of the post extended beyond the confines of the comment section, resonating with Twitter users as well.

Take a Look:

Earlier, the 60-year-old actor commanded attention as he showcased his exuberant dance moves alongside his daughter, Ananya Panday, during the joyous wedding celebrations of Alanna Panday. A video capturing their lively performance swiftly gained viral status, captivating viewers worldwide. In the footage, Panday could be seen wholeheartedly grooving to the beats of the iconic retro track ‘Saat Samundar Paar’, radiating an infectious energy that mirrored the joyful spirit of the occasion.