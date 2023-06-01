Man Gets Emotional After Learning True Value Of Late Brother's Vintage Watch

A man was left overwhelmed after learning the true value of his late brother’s watch that he brought in the 1980s. The elderly narrated the tale of how the vintage piece landed in his possession after his brother’s death in a car crash on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow. The watch was purchased in the early 1980s for £300 (approximately Rs 30,000 today). The original owner of the watch passed away soon after buying the piece. When it landed on his younger brother, he decided against wearing it since it didn’t suit his style.

“It’s not really my type of watch. I find it a bit heavy, a bit bulky. I’ve stuck it into a drawer and thought well it might come into use someday," the man recalled. The watch remained in a drawer for over three decades before its true worth was found.

The decision of keeping it inside the drawer, fortunately, preserved the vintage piece. On the show, the watch was revealed to be an Omega Speedmaster Apollo-Soyuz, which was made to commemorate the meeting of three American and two Soviet astronauts in space in 1975. Only about 400-500 of these special editions were created and sold.

Watch the video here:

The receipt of the watch and the paperwork confirmed it was indeed a vintage piece. The auctioneer revealed that the elderly man can expect a minimum of £80,000 (approximately Rs 81 lakh) if he ever decides to sell the watch. “Wow, that’s more than I expected," said the man.

Previously, an antique watch bought for £70 (about Rs 7,000) was resold for a massive sum of £40,000 (about Rs 41 lakh). Just like the Omega Speedmaster Apollo-Soyuz, the Rolex Submariner was appraised on the Antiques Roadshow. The original owner of the watch, Simon Barnett, who was a Royal Navy search and rescue diver. After his death in 2019, the timepiece was inherited by his son Peter. Reportedly, the accessory was bought back in 1964, when his father was deployed in Singapore. The Rolex served as more than a fashion accessory to the navy officer as he wore it during important rescue missions. Simon used it for more than 23 years before his death.