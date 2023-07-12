Man Gets Just Rs 20 Refund After Cancelling Rs 13,820 Flight Ticket

Cancelling flight tickets can often be a disappointing experience due to the high costs and minimal refunds received. Even when cancelling shortly after booking, a significant portion of the payment is deducted, leaving little to be reimbursed. As a result, canceling flight tickets to many may seem futile and disheartening.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rahul Kumar had a similar experience when he had to cancel his airline ticket. He shared a screenshot of the refund amount he received, which was a mere Rs 20. The stark contrast between the original ticket price of Rs 13,820 and the negligible refund amount amused the internet and garnered a lot of attention.

Along with the picture, IAS officer tweeted, “Pls suggest some good investment plans for my refund." The cancellation charge for the airlines was Rs 11,800, the GI cancellation fee was Rs 1,200, and the convenience fee was Rs 800. Surprisingly, he only received Rs 20 back because the cancellation cost was Rs 13,800.

Advertisement

Check his post here:

The now-viral tweet, which was shared on Tuesday, July 11 has garnered over 5,200 likes. The post also elicited a wide range of responses from the internet users. “With this kind of liquidity you will need extra security sir," IFS officer Parveen Kaswan commented.

“Donate it to a charity and claim tax returns!" a user suggested.

“I don’t process the refund in these cases. Let the seat get wasted .. rather than the airline selling it again to some other passenger," a comment read.

Advertisement

Check a few more tweets below: