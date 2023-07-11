Man Goes To Salon To Rob, Leaves After People Ignore Him In This Funny Video

With the rise in global robbery incidents, police departments frequently share videos of these incidents on their social media platforms. In a recent event, the Atlanta police department in the United States shared a video of a robber demanding money from the customers and the staff sitting inside the shop. The video evoked laughter from the viewers as the security footage revealed that people seemingly ignored the robber’s demands, leading to the humorous outcome of him leaving empty-handed.

The video is posted by a Facebook account named Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

The video showcases customers and staff inside a nail salon when a man, wearing a blue cap enters inside the place. He then demands that everyone hand over their belongings to him. However, to everyone’s surprise, the people sitting in the bustling salon completely ignored the intruder’s demands. The frustrated and defeated robber eventually exits the premises empty-handed and fled in a silver colour sedan. Remarkably, the incident took place on July 3.

The caption of the video states, “Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are asking for assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation. On July 3, 2023, officers responded to 2625 Piedmont Rd. NE (Nail1st) in reference to a business robbery. Witnesses indicated the suspect entered the location wearing a blue hat, sunglasses, and blue jeans. The suspect demanded the patrons get on the ground and surrender their money. He then fled the location in a silver in colour sedan."

The caption further stated that the person who will give the name of the man who tried to rob the shop will be eligible for the award of up to 2000 dollars. Since posted on July 6, the video has over 25k views. People busted in laughter in the comments section. This is how people reacted:

An individual commented in regards to the receptionist, stating, “Dude still answered the business phone and scheduled appointments."

A second user wrote, “This is Atlanta…you gonna Rob people, you better be committed. Lol."

“That was so funny. No one even flinched. I’ve never seen someone just get up and walk right out," mentioned another person.