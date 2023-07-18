Man Grooves To Salman Khan's Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Yaara In Rain, Let Us Make It Viral

If you’re having a dull day, we’ve got just the remedy for you! The Internet is full of dance videos but this viral clip making its rounds on social media is the one you absolutely can’t miss. In this video, a talented individual flaunts his dance moves on the timeless song Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Yaara from the 1998 hit film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. He even recreates the iconic dance steps of Salman Khan. Whether it’s a meticulously choreographed routine or impromptu moves, these dance videos have a magical way of leaving viewers in complete awe.

Posted by an Instagram user, the man can be seen all dressed up in a vibrant-coloured shirt and black trousers. He skillfully dances to the enchanting beats of Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Yaara amid heavy rain. As he dances, people standing under the shelter watch him in awe. Not just his dance moves, but his facial expressions were also on point. “Bss mai bimar na ho jaau is barish mein (I wish I just don’t get sick in this rain)," read the caption of the video.

Since being posted on July 6, this video has taken the internet by storm, amassing a staggering 38.4 million views and 2.8 million likes. This captivating performance has struck a chord with viewers from all corners of the online world, prompting an outpouring of comments and reactions in the comments section.

An individual said, “Jitni bhi Tarif karo utani Hi Kam (The more I praise feels the less for the dance)."

While another one said, “Woh kya bat hai maza aa gaya dil khush ho jata bhai aap ka dance dekh ke. (What an incredible performance! It’s so enjoyable to watch, and it brings such happiness to the heart)."

“And now I am in love with this dance," read a comment.