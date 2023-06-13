Man Invites Only 3 People To His Wedding, Friend Refuses To Attend Unless...

When a wedding happens in your family, you might have noticed that along with all the arrangements, the first thing that gets finalised is the long list of guests, including distant relatives and friends. Many also prefer to have only close family members and friends. And that list alone has around 50 to 100 guests. However, a groom recently decided to invite just three people to his wedding, which caused a dispute among his friends as he refused to change his decision.

According to The Mirror, a man shared a huge post on Reddit claiming that the best man who is one of the attendees at his wedding is refusing to take part unless his partner is added to the guest list.

The anonymous user explained that his fiancée and he wanted to get married this year and they both don’t like traditional weddings and don’t like being the centre of attention. The primary reason that they are getting married is because they “love each other- not for other people".

The man also mentioned that if they had to have a traditional wedding with a lot of people, then they would probably rather not get married. “Therefore, we have decided that each of us will invite only one person (best man and maid of honour). For my fiancée, this is Maria; for me, Frederik," he added.

He also mentioned that Kim, who is a good friend of the bride, is also in attendance for their D-day as she will take pictures and both know her well. So in total, there would be five people at the wedding — the bride, groom, best man and maid of honour and the friend who is the photographer.

The groom-to-be continued and said that his best man, Fredeik’s partner Roger complained that he was not invited and the couple had a fight because of that. “Roger says that he would not go to a wedding to which Frederik is not invited and he expects the same from him," he added.