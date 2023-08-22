Man Makes Special Announcement For His Flight Attendant Mom In Heartwarming Video

A video of a pilot’s special announcement is winning hearts online. The United Airlines pilot made the announcement for his flight attendant mom. The video captures the duo’s uncontainable joy as the pilot reveals that they will be working together for the first time in two years. In the video, the pilot addresses the passengers before the flight takes off. He dutifully covers the essentials, such as the weather conditions, and welcomes all passengers on board.

Then comes the proud moment for him as he shares the personal significance of this flight. He goes on to explain how this particular flight is special for him because of his mother, who is a flight attendant. “When the person who used to pack your lunch becomes your coworker," United Airlines wrote along with the video.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

In the video, he shares that it was the first time in two years that they would be working together. He further shares that his mother, the flight attendant, has been his biggest support since his childhood, and has motivated him to fulfill all his dreams and career ambitions. He holds his mother’s hand and introduces her to the passengers. People on board quickly respond with equal enthusiasm as they applaud and cheer for the duo.

This heartwarming video, which was initially shared around six days ago, has already been viewed by about 1.8 million users and continues to rise. It has also garnered about 1,500 affectionate comments from viewers all around the world.

Advertisement

One comment that particularly stands out is from someone who claims to have known the pilot since childhood. He writes that the man in the video is one of his childhood best friends and also one of the greatest people he knows, along with being the best pilot. He also appreciates the pilot’s mother and calls her the best.