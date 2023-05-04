Man Marries Daughter-In-Law After Son’s Death; Here’s What Really Happened

A viral video featuring an old man’s marriage with his daughter-in-law turned out to be scripted. A short version of the clip that’s circulating on Twitter, left multiple social media users fuming. In the video, the old man and a woman are seen walking out of a temple. With flower garlands around their neck, the woman dressed in red traditional attire was alleged to be the old man’s daughter-in-law. The duo was stopped near the temple gate by people who also recorded the video. When asked why did he marry a young girl, the man claims the decision was made after his son’s demise.

The woman claims she has agreed to the marriage proposition without any pressure, highlighting there’s no one to look after her. As soon as the clip surfaced online, many social media users condemned their move, while others were curious to know if the clip was fabricated. The video surfaced on Twitter with a misleading Hindi caption that translates to, “When the son died, the father-in-law married the daughter-in-law."

Advertisement

Notably, the video doing the rounds on Twitter is a short version of a six-minute-long video that was shared on YouTube. The original video comes with a disclaimer that the events taking place in the clip are completely scripted.

“Everything in this video is imaginary. Imaginary because reality is too bitter to be told or shown. Events shown in this are not real compared to what has actually been happening in countries like ours," read the disclaimer toward the end.

Advertisement

Previously, in a real incident, a 70-year-old man in Chhapia Umaro village of Uttar Pradesh married his young daughter-in-law creating quite a stir in his neighbourhood. The man was identified to be Kailash Yadav, as per IANS. He reportedly lost his wife more than a decade ago and his third son sometime later. His daughter-in-law Pooja, who is 42 years younger to him, remarried another man, but the wedding did not last long.

Eventually, she tied the knot with Kailash with mutual consent.

The duo’s neighbours did not find out about the unusual union until photos from the wedding surfaced on the internet.

Read all the Latest News here