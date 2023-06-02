Man Mistakes Neighbour For Delivery Guy; Internet Just Can't Stop Laughing

What’s the funniest food delivery story you’ve ever come across? Getting wrong orders or half-eaten parcels. We bet this new one is sure to leave you in stitches. The incident occurred when comedian Mohanad Elshieky ordered his usual takeout. Since the delivery person couldn’t get past the closed door of his building apartment. They advised him to come downstairs to pick up the order, “Yeah sure I’ll do that," was the comedian’s reaction.

When he went downstairs, Mohanad saw a man behind the glass door waving in his direction. He assumed him to be the delivery guy so the comedian took the bag from his hand and said “Thank you so much" before closing the door again and walking inside. For a moment, the comedian looked and still found the man waving in his direction. “I waved back again. I was like look at this. You know making new friends amazing," he said. However, the truth was out soon after he reached his apartment. “I opened the bag expecting my food to be there and I found a bunch of ingredients. I was like is this one of those restaurants that expect you to make your own food? I don’t like this as a concept. I don’t know how to cook this s****," he continued.

But soon he put two and two together realizing it wasn’t his food delivery but his neighbour’s grocery bag. Maybe the person downstairs forgot his key and was waving at the comedian to help him open the door. “I just took his stuff. I thought I was getting my food delivery but I was just doing crime," he joked.

When Mohanad went downstairs again to return the bag, he couldn’t find the neighbour. “And then 2 weeks later I saw my neighbour in the elevator. And he did not make eye contact with me at all. Cause in his mind he’s like this is the most dangerous man in America. Like I literally took his bag out of his hand and then waved at him like a psychopath. So I’m enjoying the tension you know," the comedian said while concluding the story.