Man on Reddit Says He Takes Shower Once in 2-3 Weeks and Internet Has Had Enough

There are two types of people, one who shower daily and the others who are not so regular. A Twitter post whihc is currently going viral shows how a man admitted to taking shower only once in two to three weeks. Twitter user ‘Ask Aubry’ shared a screenshot of a Reddit post. In the post, a man can be seen confessing how he does not feel the need to shower regularly and he is “sick" of being picked for it.

“I’ve been told a few times that I smell bad but each time I smell myself I don’t get any unpleasent scent. I feel like my family especially pressure me to change but I honestly feel kinda scrutinised and bullied, even by co workers, I even got a phone call by my manager “kindly" telling me I need to keep my hygiene up, but I do..shower isn’t the only way to be hygienic, I shave and I brush my teeth everyday," wrote the guy.

The post, since being uploaded, has gone viral with over 1.9 Million views. “If showering is a “waste of water" I can’t imagine what he thinks doing laundry is. There’s no way he’s wearing clean clothes either. And I bet you 20 dollars he’s not flushing the toilet at his place," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I may not shower today if I’m sick n not getting out of bed anyway, but the idea of going more than 48hrs,… the mere thought makes me sick."

“honestly like slay for those who don’t shower that often (hi europeans) because they do save a lot of water, thanks for making the sacrifice for us," wrote another user. “when i couldn’t shower for a week bc of my surgery i wanted to rip my skin off how does he," mentioned another user.

