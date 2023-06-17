Man Parks His Vans On Roof To Avoid Fine; No, We Are Not Joking

Buying a car is a dream for many but it comes with a lot of responsibility. A responsibility that does not just end with getting a car to your home. A car needs much attention, not just while driving it but also when it is in the parking. And in a city where parking is an absolute nightmare, things turn difficult. As was the case with this man in Taipei, Taiwan. It has forced him to take extreme measures to combat his parking woes. Frustrated by repeated fines for parking his vans in front of his apartment building, he devised a creative solution that caught the attention of his neighbours and city officials, reported LADbible.

Instead of continuing to park on the street, the man managed to get both vans up onto the roof of his apartment building. One van was positioned on a higher part of the roof, while the other was placed on the edge with a section jutting out. Although his neighbours expressed concern about the unconventional parking decision, the man remained nonchalant, assuring them that the building’s steel and concrete structure could support the weight.

City officials approached the man and requested that he remove the vehicles from the roof, but he refused, asserting that he hadn’t technically violated any rules. However, after some deliberation, he ultimately agreed to comply with their request, albeit while maintaining his innocence.

The puzzling question remains: how did he manage to get the vans onto the roof in the first place? It turns out he hired a crane to lift them, showcasing his determination to carry out his unconventional plan. AsiaOne reported that according to Central News Agency (CNA), he enlisted the assistance of a crane lifting service to hoist the vehicles onto the roof, where they have remained for two years.