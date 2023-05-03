Man Performs Stunt Standing On A Bike, Here's What Happened Next

We often come across bike riders who are seen performing dangerous stunts time and again. Be it performing wheelies, freestyles or another stunt, such videos often make it to the fore. Sometimes, people perform stunts in order to impress women, while other times, stunts are executed for fun and adventure irrespective of the danger they can bring forward.

Recently, a video of a man performing a dangerous stunt on his bike has taken the internet by storm. In the viral video, the man can be seen performing a risky stunt that took an ugly turn when he fell from the bike. In the clip, the man can be seen having a firm grip on the bike’s handle and maintaining a balance on a tyre. But the very next moment, he loses his balance and falls on the road.

The video has been posted by the Instagram user Bolly Wood. Check it out here:

Advertisement

So far, the video has garnered over 2.1 million views and is still increasing. Several social media users have commented on the viral video. One user wrote, “I never feel sorry for those people". Another user wrote, “Bro forgot his front tyer was not there." A third user added, “He forgot that he only had one life." One user also commented, “It was never going to end well."

Some time back, a Mumbai man performed a dangerous stunt on his bike with two other women. The video showed the man performing a wheelie with one girl seated in front of him and the other in the back. The man was seen riding for a few metres after lifting the front wheels off the ground.

Advertisement

However, this is not the first time, such videos often create a stir on the internet. Earlier, many people met with accidents while trying to perform similar dangerous motorbike stunts and this time was no different.

Read all the Latest News here