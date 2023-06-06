Man Plays Sarangi On Railway Platform; Internet Worries About The Plight Of Folk Artists

Renowned Indian classical vocalist, Ashwini Bhide, delighted social media users as she became a part of a heartwarming musical encounter during her recent train journey. A video captured by the esteemed musician herself is making waves on social media. She showcased her impromptu collaboration with a talented local Sarangi player. The mesmerizing clip, shared on Twitter, begins with Ashwini Bhide off the camera on a railway platform. Her musical instincts were attuned to the captivating melody resonating through the air. She is unable to resist the enchanting music being played by the skilled artist, who effortlessly strums the local variant of the sarangi.

Capturing the spontaneous moment, a Twitter user shared the legendary Shastriya Sangeet singer effortlessly blends her melodious voice with the sarangi’s soulful notes. Their impromptu duet creates a harmonious fusion, captivating not only those present at the scene but also viewers across the internet. The tweet alongside the clip read, “Video taken by the popular Shastriya Sangeet legend Smt. Ashwini Bhide—she is the one who sings along after she gets down from the train and on hearing this talented guy play the local variant of Sarangi. Made my day. WhatsApp forwards are beautiful if you are in the right groups!"

Advertisement

The video has quickly gone viral, drawing immense praise and admiration from music enthusiasts and fans of Ashwini Bhide. Social media users were captivated by the serendipitous collaboration, which exemplified the power of music to bridge boundaries and connect souls. The incident also sparked a discussion about the plight of folk artists in India. Many wanted to know what could be done to offer more support to such artists as the Sarangi Maestro. “With such limited means of earnings the musician and his wife could still host a smile. Simple people. How do we support such talents?" a tweet read.

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “Whole episode is so beautiful! The quality of music played by the young man, probably making a living out of it. Recognition of the quality of his music by a renowned singer. And the most touching bit is her humility in joining the musician and singing in sync with his music."

Advertisement

“The smile on the lady’s face showed her surprise and admiration!" a user tweeted.