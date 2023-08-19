Man Proposes To Girlfriend At The Cafe Where They First Met, 'Wholesome', Says Internet

Marriage proposals are always special. Whether it’s proposing on a beach or during a plane ride, there seems to be an infinite array of ways to ask for someone’s hand in marriage. Now, a man’s exceptional approach to expressing his love for his girlfriend has touched the hearts of many, leaving them both emotional and delighted. A video shared on Instagram captures the moment when a man ingeniously involved the woman’s friends and coworkers to orchestrate a creative proposal that brought smiles and tears of joy.

The video commences by showcasing a woman seated and enjoying a beverage. Sequentially, 25 of their friends and family members approach her and discreetly hand over several notes, adding, ‘Excuse me, you dropped this.’ These notes are reminiscent of those the man used to give her during their time at the office. As the scene progresses, the woman experiences a surge of emotions and confusion regarding the situation. Finally, her partner kneels down on one knee, offering her a note bearing the words, ‘Will you marry me?’ What makes the proposal more endearing is that it took place at the very coffee shop where they had their first date.

The video is posted by the Instagram account Good News Movement with the accompanying caption, “HEARTWARMING PROPOSAL! Excuse me, you dropped this. 25 of her friends and family surprised her with post-it notes.. that’s how she & her husband sent each other love notes as coworkers. They would say, ‘Excuse me, you dropped this’ and hand each other a post-it note."

Watch the video here:

Posted a day ago, the video has swiftly garnered more than 3.3 million views, with the count steadily rising. Alongside this impressive view count, the post has also garnered numerous likes and comments from viewers. One of the individuals mentioned, “This is the only non-cringe public proposal I’ve seen… it actually has a valid reason to be in public since that’s how their courtship started but on the down-low. Props to him for the care and creativity that went into it. Hope the best for them."

Another gave the proposal 10/10, saying, “Wow. No over-the-top displays or extravagances—just an extraordinary amount of thought, planning, and attention to the small details that really matter. 10/10."

“By far the sweetest proposal ever. No fancy clothes, no expensive restaurant or party. So thoughtful and heartfelt. This marriage will last forever," read a comment.