Man Roasted For His 15 'Weird Demands' From Future Girlfriend

Everyone has a few specifications about the kind of person they want as a romantic partner. While most people have a tendency to be okay with someone who nearly fits their criteria, some are too strict about certain demands. However, a guy has taken this to another level of unrealistic standards and toxicity. The guy has laid out the ‘must-follow rules’ he wants his future girlfriend to stick by, all in the name of keeping their relationship joyful and keeping him attracted to her. Netizens have been roasting and schooling a man who reportedly listed 15 rigid rules he expects his future girlfriend to stick to.

Once his demands landed on Reddit, users quickly called it out and tried to teach him a thing or two about treating women right. In a photograph posted on Reddit group r/ChoosingBeggars, all these fifteen rules are listed.

Take a look:

When it comes to how the girl must look, he is quite specific. He wants her to be 5’6 or shorter, have no tattoos, and be open to changing her hair colour and nail shade to match his preferences. He also laid out some other requirements that include “Not overly self-assured. Willing to cook. No male friends. Won’t argue back during disagreements. Has a good relationship with her dad. Isn’t solely focused on her job or studies."

He’s also put his foot down against his future girlfriend having a crush on any celebrities, be it Kason Luv, Chris Brown, or Drake. His list of rules goes on: “No smoking or vaping. Will dress sensibly (no flares/leggings). Will dress as I suggest. Won’t showcase herself on social media."

People were absolutely revolted and didn’t hold back in critiquing his ‘rules and requirements.’ They called him out, saying that he is immature and too insecure. One user noted, “The ‘not too confident or self-secure’ part stands out. It’s basically code for ‘easy to manipulate and control.’ Why are there guys like this?"