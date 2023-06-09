Man Runs For Life After Disturbing Elephant In Kerala Wildlife Sanctuary

Interrupting the lives of animals, be it in a wildlife sanctuary or in a forest, is never a good idea. A man from Kerala learnt this the hard way. A video from the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad has been going viral as it shows the man running for his life after he disturbed an elephant. The man entered the sanctuary with the intention of capturing photographs, only to find himself being chased away by the wild elephant. Fortunately, the man managed to successfully escape the risky situation. To save the man, other tourists and bystanders intervened by making noise that ultimately forced the elephant to stop the chase and turn away.

As per a report by Kerala Kumudi, the forest department authorities have taken immediate action against the man and have detained him. In an effort to discourage such reckless behaviour, the authorities imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on the individual.

The caption of the video shared by a user read: “This guy wanted to take a picture with the wild elephants in Wayanad. Got back what he deserved."

Watch the viral video here:

Because of the viral clip, the man detained has been receiving criticism from social media users for his foolish action.

A similar incident occurred last month, when an unidentified man was captured on camera approaching a wild elephant that was standing by the roadside in the bush. The man, with folded hands, stood directly in front the animal, who appeared to be at discomfort with his presence.

After the incident garnered significant backlash on social media, the man from Tamil Nadu was identified and subsequently arrested for causing public nuisance. He was also slammed online for provoking a wild animal.

A user commented: “He is lucky. The elephant warned him twice."

“What in the world is the guy trying to prove!" read another reaction.

One more user chimed in and wrote: “Not to say the boundary between human and wild animals, even the biological boundary between human and another human can not be trespassed at will."