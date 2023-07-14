Man Saves A Drowning Person In This Viral Video; Twitter Calls It ‘Staged’

When humans help each other out in moments of distress, it becomes a win for all of humanity. A video is going viral on the internet, which shows how a man saved another person from drowning. The clip starts with the man running amid a sea, towards something. He runs and swims through the water very fast. Then we see him pacing towards someone who is drowning. The man reaches towards that person as fast as he can and grabs him. The rest of the video shows the man dragging the rescued person towards the shore.

The now-viral video was posted on Twitter. The tweet read, “No hesitation this hero saw someone drowning and jumped into action to save them." It gained a lot of traffic on the platform with eleven million views and almost one hundred and fifty thousand likes.

Netizens seemed to question the authenticity of the video with some users commenting: “Looks staged but ok," “Cameraman to capture it all from the initial run-up," and “If that was for real, then good on the rescuer." “The fact that a drowning individual so quickly relaxes after being pulled out of the water does raise a few questions though," wrote another user.