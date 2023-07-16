Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Man Shames Female Influencer For Her 'Get Ready With Me' Video, Gets Schooled

A guy is being slammed on Twitter for sharing an influencer's 'Get Ready With Me' video without consent.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 09:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Man Shames Female Influencer For Her ‘Get Ready With Me’ Video, Gets Schooled. (Image: Twitter/@Sainiyapaa)
Influencer culture has become the new normal. Many people look up to to these folks for styling tips, make up hacks, and whatnot. With this, influencers try to prepare content which is helpful for their followers. This is how ‘Get Ready With Me’ videos have gained momentum on social media. As a part of this, the influencer tries to engage their followers by showing them the details of their outfits and makeup. Some even dress up in front of the camera. Now, one guy on Twitter shared a video of a female influencer’s ‘Get Ready With Me’. It was done without her consent. Not just this but he also shamed her for changing her clothes in front of the camera.

This enraged people on social media and they started calling him out. The video shows the influencer getting ready in an Indian attire. “Ab ye ladkiya insta par hi kpde badal rahi hain koi kuch bol dega to bolegi ki humare kpde nhi tumhari soch chhoti hai," wrote the Twitter user as he shared the video.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the video has gathered 1 million views. Many can be seen schooling the man for his remark on the video. “Men are also making same kind of reel Why no outrage on this ? Is this the equality ….Not my India, Shame !" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “All this outrage because its done by a mid-looking moti. Koi skinny zero figure waali cutie karti to wifu material ban jaati wo."

    What is your take?

    first published: July 16, 2023, 13:37 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 09:01 IST
