Man Shames Parineeti Chopra For Engagement, Gets Slammed By Netizens

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday night in New Delhi. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony and was joined on their special night by Priyanka Chopra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. After the ceremony, photos and videos from the party surfaced on social media, leaving the fans in complete awe. “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! " Parineeti captioned the photos. A little after announcing the news of their engagement, the couple stepped out to pose for the paparazzi right outside their engagement venue.

While most people wished them all the love and luck, there were also some trolls on social media. Taking to Twitter, one user shared a demeaning troll for the couple. “Real story of life," he wrote while sharing the image of the couple from their engagement ceremony.

The picture had a caption that read, “If you’re a fail actress then find any dumb rich virgin guy." However, in no time the man was slammed for his demeaning remark. Here is the image that he posted:

“Parineeti Chopra has triple hons degree in economics, she was among the board toppers in her 12th. She is brand ambassador of Australia Tourism, PEDI India. Last but not least, she got National Award in her lead debut. Her broken nail has more value than an idiot like u." wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “She is much richer than him and she isn’t a failed actress either. Secondly, she is as educated as him."

“Love selective hota kya yaa soch samajke karna padta??? Aur how’s this guy more rich than pari??? Unnecessary trolling just because someone getting married with their happiness?? Jealous you Mehnat kar kam kar teko bhi milegi bhaiiii" wrote another person.

Meanwhile, the ceremony took place at Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests.