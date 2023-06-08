Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Man Shares Annoying Conversation With Bank’s Chatbot And Many Can Relate

This man shared an annoying conversation with a bank chatbot and its relatable for many.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 16:42 IST

New Delhi, India

A Reddit user recently shared a conversation with a chatbot which left him extremely annoyed. There are times when you want to speak with a human representative but you don’t have an option and have to deal with a bot instead. This Reddit user shared a screenshot of his chat with the bot as he wrote, “My bank’s support bot (mandatory before being in contact with a real human)."

In the screenshot, you can see how the person has written “Hello" and then raised their query. He did not get a reply that they expected. Instead, something else happened which left him really annoyed. Despite raising the query, the bot only replied with ‘Hello.’

The image has now gone viral with over 3K responses. “This is what Comcast has done. They’ve made it basically impossible to ever deal with a human being. And if, by some miracle, you do end up getting through to a human, whoever you talk to is, by design, completely incapable of assisting you or providing any explanations," wrote a Reddit user. Another person mentioned, “Don’t underestimate the stupidity of the supportbot. While they like you can ask a question, they’re just looking for key words to direct the call. There’s no point in engaging: just type the category you want to ask about."

“I’d be mildly infuriated by this bot as well. Looking from the outside, it’s hilarious. Especially your “hello"s back to it. But when you sign up for a credit card that has an annual fee, it’s going to charge you now… and annually ever after," wrote another person.

    Have you ever faced any such issue?

    first published: June 08, 2023, 16:42 IST
