Man Shares Experience Of Surviving Deadly Attack By 1,000 Killer Bees

An Arizona man barely survived a deadly attack by a swarm of at least 1,000 killer bees. The incident took place on Saturday, May 21, when he had stepped out of his home in his wheelchair exercise bike. The 60-year-old man, John Fischer, was riding his exercise bike in the Florence neighbourhood alongside his dog Pippin when he was attacked by an overwhelming number of bees, reported Arizona’s Family. The man, who lost one of his legs to an infection about eight years ago, was spotted crawling his way out in surveillance footage of the incident assessed by the publication.

The disabled man used his T-shirt as a shield but was stung over a torturous 250 times during the vicious attack. With stings all over his arms, face, and back, John also sustained a few scrapes on his knees after his wheelchair overturned, causing him to fall helpless on the ground. During an interaction with the portal, the 60-year-old explained trying his best to crawl out of the place but the bees kept following him.

When first responders arrived, they had to retreat for a while before rescuing John as the bees extended their attack on them. The man was later rushed to a hospital in critical condition with a bruised body. “I have never experienced anything like this before. I had been stung many times before but nothing where it was more than 10 or 15 stings," he said. While recalling the incident, John explained how he almost lost control of the situation when he began feeling panic-ridden.

“There was a part of me that wanted to freak out, and there was a part of me that wanted to panic. And I knew, from past experience, that’s where you’ll lose it. And you’re no longer in control. That’s where you run into more danger," he added. The man remembers pedaling the chair when he swatted away what he initially guessed to be a fly. “Next thing I know, there were bees all over me and all over the dog," he continued.

John made an attempt to cross the street but it was too late as the bees soon blocked his vision. The man quickly released Pippin who ran away toward a neighbouring house after suffering several injuries. “He’s sick. We’re trying to get him to drink. He is very sore, and what I can see is he’s pretty lethargic. We’re also giving him Benadryl, so that’s going to knock him out," John revealed of his dog’s condition.

The 60-year-old was discharged from the hospital on Monday and is now recuperating.