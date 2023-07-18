Man Shares Grandfather’s 'Elite' Phone Screen Time And It Will Leave GenZ in Shock

With social media, we have all become more addicted to our phones. Especially GenZs, who rely on these apps and their phones for everything. Amid all of this, one thing that they persistently struggle with is the surge in screen times. From scrolling reels to ordering food online, all of these activities surely contribute to the spike in screen time. Now, Twitter user ‘Max Palmer’ took to the micro blogging site and shared the screen time of his grandfather and it has people in shock.

Taking to the micro blogging site, he shared a screen grab from his iPhone. The screenshot says that the daily average for the entire week was just 9 minutes per day, which was 157% up from last week. Digging further into the categories, productivity and finance apps took 31 minutes, social apps took 12 minutes and utility apps took just 1 minute.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the image has gone viral with multiple responses. “Me when I’m busy with something I really enjoy doing like watching crime documentaries," wrote a Twitter user. Many people claimed that they are “manifesting" this for themselves. “This is my screen time before I even touch my phone in the morning," wrote another person.