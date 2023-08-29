Man Shares 'Indian Chachaji' Tried to Scam Him Outside Louvre Museum in Paris on Reddit

An Indian man who recently visited the ‘Louvre Museum’ in Paris took to Reddit and shared a shocking incident where a fellow Indian uncle asked him to give his ticket during exiting. The post, which is now going viral, has shocked people online. Many have also claimed that this is a scam which often happens with Indians in foreign land. Taking to Reddit sub ‘r/India’, the anonymous user shared that while he was resting with his family near the exit area at Louvre Museum after a long tiring walk to see Mona Lisa painting, an uncle approached him. What happens next will stun you.

Also Read: ‘IELTS Brides’: Unemployed Punjabi Men are Paying Huge Sums to ‘Lure’ Future Wives

Advertisement

“Bete, if you are done with the tour, can you please hand over the tickets to me? It is a waste thing for you anyways as you are exiting," the uncle requested the man. However, he subtly declined his request and said that he is not interested in landing up in trouble. Also, there are CCTV cameras everywhere so he should be careful. “Sorry uncle, I don’t want to land in any trouble. Plus there are CCTVs everywhere so you must yourself be warned," he wrote.

Further, he asked fellow Reddit users as to what they think of the incident.

Since being uploaded, the post has gone viral with multiple responses. One person wrote, “They might look like your typical unkill. But no. They’re scammers who try to sell these tickets to other unsuspecting tourists saying that it’s still valid and when they can’t enter they create a ruckus and refuse to give them their money back." He further mentioned that this happens in Berlin too. Sharing a personal experience, he wrote, “I was approached by an Indian/Pakistani guy who was trying to sell me cheap tickets and while going out, we saw the same guy asking others for their paper tickets. One of our group member said he has an e-ticket so he left him alone."

Advertisement

Also Read: Mysterious Village in Assam With Population of 2,500 People Where Birds are ‘Suicidal’