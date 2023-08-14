Man Shares Pic of Washing Groceries During Covid-19 Times, Reminds People of 'Dark Era'

Remember the scary Covid-19 times when people were locked inside their houses and could barely go out? Even ordering food from outside was considered to be risky. Washing groceries in tap water became a common practice during those days. Now, a post which is going viral on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, shows a man washing groceries. A user named ‘Mirzay’ took to the micro logging site and shared an image from what he has deemed as the ‘dark ages.’

Also Read: Video Of Mama Elephant Teaching Her Newborn To Stand Up Is Pure Love

Advertisement

“a picture from dark ages 2020," wrote Mirzay. In the image, you can see a man washing packets of Cheetos and cans of Pepsi. The image, for sure, has reminded people of the scary Covid times. Here, have a look for yourself:

“war flashbacks omg.. I remember mummi ne ek chips ka packet sanitizer lagane ke baad bhi 5 din door rakha tha," remember a user. Another person mentioned, “My mom bought a ufone balance card worth rs 500 and washed it which made all the numbers disappear." One user wrote, “We need to print and frame some of these pics up on the wall with no context or explanation for our grandkids generation to write essays about in school."