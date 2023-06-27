Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Man Shares Scary Pic of Broken Footpath in Mumbai's Andheri, Calls it 'Criminal Negligence'

Twitter user shared a scary image of broken footpath in Anderi, Mumbai, Have a look.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 11:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Man Shares Scary Pic of Broken Footpath in Mumbai's Andheri, Calls it 'Criminal Negligence'. (Image: Twitter/@AkTalkies)

As monsoon has advanced, waterlogging, traffic snarls and other rain-related mishaps have hit Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Heavy rainfall hit parts of Mumbai on Saturday, leading to incidents of trees falling, short circuits and also the death of two persons who were washed away in a drain. Amid all of this, Twitter user ‘Ankur Pathak’ took to the micro blogging site and shared an image of a footpath in Andheri West, claiming that a tragedy could unfold any time.

In the image, you can see the tile is broken and any person can fall inside, which can prove to be fatal. “A tragedy waiting to unfold opposite Infinity Mall — Andheri West. People walking in covered w umbrellas hoping that the footpath is safe. The entire @mybmcwardKW @mybmc should be charged for criminal negligence. Pls get this covered," wrote Ankur as he shared the image.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Just after few hours, a Twitter page responded with the image of same place. This time, the footpath has been fixed.

Since being uploaded, the image has gone viral and managed to gather 11K views. “Sad state of affairs," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Andheri is truly the worst managed constituency in the city despite contributing so much to the city. Perennially dug up. Not connected to the highway. The elected representatives should be ashamed."

    Meanwhile, a day after waterlogging in subways of Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde was on a round to take of stock of the situation in the city after heavy rain. CM Shinde said, “Today I am here at Milan Subway and yesterday it rained about 70 mm within an hour but traffic movement has not stopped as a water storage tank has been built. Floodgate has also been installed here. I have directed the department to ensure that people do not face any problems during rain".

    first published: June 27, 2023, 11:59 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 11:59 IST
